Fulbeck racer Shaun Balfe takes second spot at Brand’s Hatch

Having just missed out on a podium finish at Spa Francorchamps in the last round of the British GT Championship, the Balfe Motorsport McLaren 720S finished a strong second at Brands Hatch, after starting the race from pole position.

Fulbeck racer Shaun Balfe and pro driver Rob Bell completed their first pole position with the 720S on aggregate time ahead of the two-hour race.

After an eventful race among the leading four cars, and a safety car period, Balfe handed over to Bell in second position.

Jonny Adam led after taking over from Davidson, and with Jack Mitchell in for Fender, who finished his stint in third, they remained a threat, too.

But the order remained the same, with Bell taking the flag 6.276secs off the lead.

Balfe and Bell are now fourth in the GT3 ProAm standings ahead of the final round at Donington Park on September 15.