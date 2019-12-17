GLL Sport Foundation helps athletes go for gold in 2020

Ahead of a huge year of UK and world sport in 2020, North Kesteven’s next generation of title-chasing athletes can apply for support in going for gold in the big events next year, thanks to the GLL Sport Foundation, the UK’s largest independent athlete support programme.

The GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) was launched in 2008, by charitable social enterprise, GLL – operator of public leisure facilities in North Kesteven.

It helps aspiring sporting talent fulfil their potential. Supported athletes can benefit from financial support, physiotherapy, gym memberships at GLL’s Better sport and leisure facilities and more.

GSF supports athletes across its regional network in 73 areas of the UK. In 2019, GSF supported over 3,000 athletes across 117 sporting disciplines, taking its total investment to £11 million in 11 years.

Previously, this support has contributed to the success of athletes including Olympic and world boxing champion Anthony Joshua and double Paralympic medallist Lucy Shuker.

At the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games, GSF-supported athletes won a total of 22 medals.

Sally Gunnell, patron of GLL Sport Foundation said: “It’s fantastic to see the continued support of athletes across the UK through the GLL Sport Foundation.

“GSF recognises the difficulty that many talented athletes face in getting the necessary support to take the next step into elite competition, with 96 per cent of GSF athletes receiving no additional funding. With a massive year of sport coming up, this support will be even more important as many athletes begin to target major honours.”

Peter Bundey, chairman of GLL Sport Foundation added: “As a social enterprise, GLL continues to invest in these talented athletes within our communities through the GLL Sport Foundation. We are proud to once again partner with the Mary Peters Trust, SportsAid and SportsAid Wales to support the next generation of medal contenders and we are excited to receive this year’s applications.”

Applications can be submitted via the GLL Sport Foundation website from December 20, 2019 to February 20, 2020.