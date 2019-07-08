Have your say on sport and activity in South Kesteven

People living in South Kesteven are being invited to a series of events which aim to build and improve sport and exercise services in the area.

The consultation will feed into the new Cultural Strategy for South Kesteven: helping connect local people, community groups, sports clubs and physical activity providers. It will also look to gain insight into the challenges faced by those living within rural communities.

Physical activity consultations, as well as 15-minute drop-in sessions towns and surrounding villages.

Dominic Fieldhouse, Sports Development Officer at InvestSK, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to connect the community with activity providers; sharing the barriers faced, and ultimately contributing to encouraging and enabling people to lead a more active lifestyle.

“We are trying to reach those who are inactive as well as those who are active but want to do more. We need to assess people’s interests and their motivations so that all partners can work together to help them more effectively.”

The drop-in sessions, which must be booked in advance, will be held locally between 4pm and 7pm Ancaster Village Hall on July 22 and Billingborough Village Hall on July 26.

To book a 15-minute session, email Dominic.fieldhouse@investsk.co.uk or call 01476 406374.