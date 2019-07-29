Horspole makes top 10

Gary Horspole and passenger Jimmy Connell improved to a top-10 finish at Snetterton in round five of the British Sidecar Championship.

The Sleaford sidecar driver recorded 13th place in the first race and went on to better that with 10th in race two at the Norfolk circuit.

Free practice and qualifying saw Horspole and Connell finish 13th-quickest to start Saturday’s first race from a seventh-row grid position.

And when the lights went out they maintained the place on the opening lap.

On lap two they moved up to 12th after passing Gilbert/Pilmoor-Brady and one lap later they overtook Biggs/Schmitz to claim 11th.

Two laps later they were reeled in by Peach/Edwards, and one lap later by Cable/Masters, to be pushed back to 13th where they remained for the duration of the 12-lap affair to pick up three championship points.

Starting the second race on Sunday from the seventh row once again, Horspole and Connell had a better ride.

Having completed lap one in 13th, they made their way forward a place to 12th when they passed Nichols/Cole.

They benefitted a place when fellow Lincolnshire riders Bryan/Hyde stopped out on track and then passed Kirk/Smithies to move up into 10th.

Kirk/Smithies fought back to retake their position one lap later, but Peach/Edwards dropped back, elevating Horspole and Connell back into 10th position.

There they remained to the end of the eight-lap race to pick up six more championship points and place them 15th in the overall standings on 36 points.

The next round is at Thruxton this weekend.