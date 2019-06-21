Jack makes prolific start to summer

A lot has happened for Cranwell racer Jack Bell since the final round of the 2018/19 Sand Racing Championship at Mablethorpe.

Having gone unbeaten all day in tough conditions, he then felt ready to focus on his summer racing.

He started with a strong performance at the Champions Flat Track Day where he finished second in the pro class and followed up with a win in round one of the Flat Track National Championship at Kings Lynn a week later.

Next up, the 16-year-old Lincolnshire rider travelled to Teeside for round two of the British Mini Bike Championship.

Following a crash in practice, a problem with the bike re-occured during qualifying which left him down in 34th on the grid.

But he moved through the field to complete the first race in 17th, he went on to secure 11th in the second race.

He said: “I was really happy with my race pace and how the day went.

“It was the largest grid I have ever been in, with 51 adult riders out there.”

A week later he went to the first meeting at Scunthorpe on the CRF450 where once again he remained unbeaten.

He said: “I had some good speed, but would like to focus on my style and learn more about the bike so there is still progress to be made.

“I also went out in the pit bike class and was first overall which was great.”

In mid-May Jack returned to Scunthorpe Amateur Speedway track where he was out on the CRF450 in the Flat Track class and the M2R 140 in the Pit Bike class.

“In the Flat Track class I was unbeaten in all my races and had some good battles,” Bell added.

“I am really happy with my speed on the 450 now; it’s a great bike.

“I had some great races in the Pit Bike class, felt good on the bike and managed to win my races.

“Thanks to everyone for their support, and Andrew Green for helping get the bike ready on time.”

Bell then headed to the MCN show at Peterborough for round two of the Flat Track Nationals where he won all his races and boosted his championship lead.

Round three was earlier this month at the Greenfield Track where the youngster extended his series lead with wins in all of his races.

“I really enjoy the track and usually score well there,” he added.

“I added some important points to my lead at the top of the championship and am really happy with my results.

“Now let’s bring on the next round in Wales in early July.”

Sponsors: Aveland Electricals, Truelove Property, Lincs2motorcycles, Motel, Champions Flat Track School, Atlantis Extreme, Shoei, Drains First, Evolve, Flat Tracker, No Brakes, Greenfield Dirt Track.