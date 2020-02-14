Join the Parkrun phenomenon as Sunday sessions keep growing

The New Year has seen the welcome introduction of a Junior Parkrun in Sleaford thanks to the hard work, and dedication of community volunteers.

Supported by North Kesteven District Council and its leisure partner, BETTER – the parkrun, which takes place on Sunday mornings at Boston Road Recreation Ground has seen over 100 juniors taking part in morning sessions within the first month.

Coun Lindsey Cawrey, NKDC executive board member for health and wellbeing said: “It is great to see our communities getting involved in this, as our health and wellbeing is extremely important. The district council is happy to support and advise those individuals or groups in setting up a Parkrun where it can, but encourages like-minded residents to get together and take the first steps in getting it off the ground.”

The district council’s social media accounts have seen a huge interest in an adult Parkrun being set up.

Kerry Swarbrooke-Coy, of BETTER, said: “If you want a Parkrun, contact the person who posted that ‘they want a Parkrun’ and hey presto – you have a core team. Find a venue, lodge your expression of interest and away you go.

“Of course it is not that easy, but there are lots of event directors like me, Parkrun ambassadors and run directors across the county that are as passionate and as daft as me and will talk your ears off about what to do, how to do it and what an incredibly uplifting experience it is.

“The worst thing you can do is wait for someone else to do it for you.”

The Junior Parkrun in Sleaford has benefitted from the added support of Carres Outreach, William Alvey School, Sleaford Town Council and the many volunteers that have helped run it each Sunday from the beginning.

Stephen Tapley, headteacher at William Alvey School said: “For the last three weeks, the Boston Road Rec Junior Parkrun has had over 100 runners (sometimes with as many adults) and 20 volunteers. I can’t find a local run that has as many participants.”

If you want more information on where to start, head to www.parkrun.org.uk or Facebook: bostonroadrecjuniors or Twitter: @rec_boston