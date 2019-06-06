Ladies top of tennis table

Sleaford Tennis Club teams have been playing in the local leagues and have recorded some very good results recently.

The senior ladies’ side, competing in the Dunlop Lindum Lincolnshire Seniors Summer League Doubles Division Three South faced Bourne, drawing 44.

Against Woodhall Spa Tennis Buddies they lost 1-7 but against Boston 4 and Spalding they have won 8-0.

The team consists of Chris Loakes, Jenny Stone, Ros Elphick, Jeanette Turland, Pat Bird and June Martin.

At the moment they stand top of the division.

The midweek men’s team in the Lincoln and District League played their first match away to David Lloyd Burton Waters, Bryn Vivian, Bruce Johnson, Nick Mellor, Jack Moss, Luke Patten and Robert Wright winning 5-4.

The mixed team in the Lincoln and District League also played their first match away to David Lloyd Burton Waters.

Jenny Stone, Pat Bird, Lucy Freeman, Luke Patten, Neil Woodmansey and Rob Wright were beaten 6-3.

For details about the club visit www.sleafordtennisclub.co.uk