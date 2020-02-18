Leadenham Hockey Club: First XI push promotion chasers Posh

Leadenham Hockey Club men’s first team pushed promotion-chasing Peterborough close in their league clash on Saturday before succumbing to a 3-1 defeat.

A Conor Wright goal was disallowed for Leadenham after he beat two men and found the back of the net, only for a delayed whistle to bring play back.

Sam MacAllister and Charlie Cade linked well from a penalty corner, but MacAllister’s shot went inches wide from close range.

And Peterborough fought back with a penalty corner of their own and went ahead with a drag flick.

In the second half Leadenham continued to create chances and drew level with a back-post finish from man-of-the-match Wright.

The visitors continued to frustrate Peterborough before Feargus Mack was sin-binned for pushing a player straight off the pitch.

They conceded from the next penalty corner with another well-placed drag flick from the home forward.

Peterborough’s final goal came from a moment of misfortune as a fortunate deflection fell for a tap-in.

Leadenham continued making chances and exposing the weaknesses in Peterborough’s defence, but just couldn’t find the finishing touches.

Team: T. Pinchbeck, F. Mack, N. Baldwin, B. Huggins, T. Cade, C. Cade, D. Nelstrop, T. Corbett, S. MacAllister, N. Chambers, C. Wright, M. Bevin.

* In a game of two halves, Leadenham men;s second team saw off their Third XI clubmates by five goals to one.

Neil And James Ireland showed their class with some unstoppable play in the D, scoring four first-half goals to put the twos in a comfortable lead.

The Thirds fought back and picked up a goal when Oli Philips drove down the left wing and flashed a cross in on his reverse for Stan Mountain to convert.

The second half opened with a quick strike for the second team, but the remainder of the game was a closely-fought arm wrestle without further goals.

* Sophie Gretton and Sally Darling earned a point for Leadenham Ladies with a goal apiece at home to a well-drilled Spilsby side.

More superb defending from player-of-the-match Molly Mountain kept Spilsby at bay and ensured the points were shared.

Team: S. Garrick, M. Campbell, M. Mountain, S. Amess, S. Croft, E. Talton, S. Gretton, M. Wright, C. Wright, S. Darling, L. Walker, S. Walker, M. Arnold, R. Campbell.