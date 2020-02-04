Leadenham Hockey Club Firsts rue missed chances at Saints

Leadenham HC First XI were made to pay for not taking their chances at St Ives Seconds on saturday.

The visitors impressed in the first half and played some of their best hockey of the season, but struggled to create solid chances when in the opposition D.

A lapse in concentration early in the second half gifted St Ives two goals, and the game became a slog.

An error-strewn 20 minutes followed for the men in black, with missed passes and heavy touches.

Leadenham tried to drag themselves back into the game in a gutsy last 10 minutes with some direct play straight from midfield to the forwards.

Matt Smith impressed on his debut with driving runs and earned a vital penalty corner when he was wiped out in a tackle.

Charlie Cade slammed the ball through the ‘keeper’s legs and the fightback was on.

The visitors twice went close, but the St Ives defence, which was at times desperate, held out as Leadenham’s day ended in frustration.

Team: T. Pinchbeck, N. Baldwin, T. Cade, F. Mack, D. Nelstrop, C. Cade, B. Huggins, T. Corbett, N. Chambers (c), S. MacAllister, M. Ortyll, M. Smith.

* An impressive all-round performance saw Leadenham men’s second team win 5-0 at an experienced Alford side.

Goals were spread between the team, with one apiece for Neil Ireland, John Simpson, and Steve Gretton, and two for James Ireland on his return.

The away side’s midfield controlled the game and set the tempo to launch counter-attacks and further develop their impressive passing.

Freddie Naylor, Dan Case, and man-of-the-match Toby Adams dominated their positions to ensure chances were limited for Alford.

Leadenham deservedly sit top of the league, and have promotion in their sights.

Team: S. Chambers, I. Gray, F. Naylor, B. Russell, A. Cade, D. Case, T. Adams, S. Darling (C), N. Ireland, J. Simpson, S. Gretton, J. Ireland.

* The Thirds welcomed two new players to the squad for the visit of City of Peterborough Eighths.

Phil Case started in goal and Charlie Gretton stepped up from the juniors for his senior debut, and both had superb games.

It proved a good-natured match between two even teams who both fielded a lot of promising young talent and the 1-1 draw was probably a fair result.

Captain Gaz Kirton opened the scoring with a brilliant deflection from a difficult ball in which rippled the back of the net, before Peterborough levelled in the second half.

Stan Mountain had another great game up front, causing problems for the Peterborough defence and setting up good chances, while at the other end, Joe Kay was solid in defence.

Finn Adams was named Leadenham’s man-of-the-match for his hard work all game and skilful play on the wing.

Team: P. Case, N. Mountain, P. Swinburn, G. Kirton (C), O. Down, J. Kay, J. Pearson, F. Adams, S. Mountain, C. Gretton, M. Pearce.

* Leadenham Ladies’ winning run came to an end as they were frustrated by a decent Wisbech side who put them under a lot of pressure.

Susan Garrick picked up player-of-the-match for some excellent saves and good clearances.

Wisbech sit top of the league and showed their class as they piled the pressure on Leadenham who put in a committed performance to almost earn a result.

Chances were limited for the home side, although some great chances were created by Becks Bennett, Ciara Wright, and Millie Hindmarch.

Megan Campbell took charge of the defence and swept up most the Wisbech attacks, but the visitors converted two of their chances to take the three points.

Team: S. Garrick, M. Campbell, E. Talton, S. Amess, I. Glaves, S. Walker (c), C. Wright, M. Wright, L. Jones, M. Hindmarch, S. Darling, B. Bennett, S. Gretton.