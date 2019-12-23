Leadenham Hockey Club impress on regional stage

Leadenham Hockey Club finished fourth in their group at this year’s East Region Indoor Competition following some extremely closely-fought games.

Highlights included a narrow 4-3 loss to last year’s division champions University of East Anglia, with Leadenham going into the last quarter 3-2 up before finally giving in to pressure from last year’s winners.

Will Leadenham was the club's player of the tournament EMN-191222-103153002

This was followed by a thrilling end-to-end encounter with Norwich Dragons which finished 6-3 to the Norfolk team, but Leadenham had plenty of chances to register more goals; ruing a missed penalty stroke and several good short corner chances.

Former Grantham goalkeeper Will Leadenham was unanimously voted Leadenham’s player of the tournament, consistently pulling off acrobatic saves and displaying superb reactions as well as a strong reading of the game to keep the scores level.

Leadenham battled manfully against a range of teams who normally compete several leagues higher.

With no training facilities for indoor hockey, the team exceeded expectations and hope to draw on the experience to develop players into more rounded outdoor players.