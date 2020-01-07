Leadenham Hockey: Ireland’s five-goal show defeats Third XI

df

The Second XI were without top goalscorer James Ireland for the Division 6NW match with Leadenham Thirds, but son Neil stepped up and added five goals to his own considerable tally.

Their midfield was bolstered by the return from injury of Conor Wright who, along with newly-appointed captain Sam Darling, worked tirelessly to break down play and win back possession.

Neil Ireland scored a first-half hat-trick comprising a strike to the bottom corner, a drag-flick straight past keeper Sean Corbett, and a tap-in from close range.

The third team never gave up hope, however, and played with positivity and great team work throughout the game.

Nick Mountain’s driving runs continually caused problems for the second team, and a constant battle on the wing between Morgan Bevis and the third team’s James Pearson showcased their skills.

In the second half the Seconds tightened their grip, picking up more possession and another two goals from short corners, courtesy of Ireland.

Next weekend sees all of the club’s teams return to league action.

* If you would like to play hockey, contact leadenhamhockeyclub.jnr@gmail.com or find them on Facebook @leadenhamhockeyclub