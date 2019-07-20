Lincs CCC host Suffolk in crunch Eastern Division match

Lincolnshire CCC will face Suffolk in their third Eastern Division Championship match of the season at Cleethorpes Cricket Club, commencing on Sunday.

This three-day match is a crucial one for both counties.

Suffolk currently lead the Eastern Division table whilst Lincolnshire, following their defeat against Staffordshire, have slipped to fourth place.

From the 2020 season both the Eastern and Western Divisions will divide into two divisions of five teams.

The top five sides in each current 10 team division at the end of the 2019 season will comprise Division One and the remainder Division Two.

Therefore, Lincolnshire will be endeavouring to consolidate their position in the top five.

Play commences at 11am each day and admission to the ground is free.