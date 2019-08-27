LINCS ECB PREMIER: Bank Holiday Monday round-up

Ann Boulton rounds up the Bank Holiday Monday action...

Following a day of Bank Holiday fixtures, Woodhall Spa need 11 points from their final game to be sure of taking the Lincs ECB Premier League title for the first time.

After bowling Bourne out for 147 at Jubilee Park, Woodhall cruised to an eight wicket victory, pushing their opponents down to fourth behind Bracebridge Heath, who beat Lindum and Sleaford who got the better of Louth

And Grantham defeated Scunthorpe to keep up their challenge for a top four place.

Results: Bourne 147, Woodhall Spa 151-2 (Vithana 67no); Lindum 183 (W Taylor 92no, A Carter 5-44), Bracebridge Heath 187-5); Louth 180 (Perera 60), Sleaford 183-5 (Kapudgedera 52); Grantham 328-4 (Carnelly 151, Freeman 79), Scunthorpe Town 134;