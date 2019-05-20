Lincs ECB: Sleaford CC land big win over defending champions

Sleaford CC First XI laid down a marker as they extended their 100 per cent record with an emphatic win over Lincs ECB Premier powerhouses Bracebridge Heath.

The First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, beat the defending champions by eight wickets at London Road to make it four wins from four.

Winning the toss on a cloudy, and potentially rainy, day, the hosts invited Bracebridge to bat first, and openers Vikram Atri and David Whapplington started carefully.

Taking singles and putting away the odd poor delivery, they moved the score along to 40 when Atri was caught by Dakota Rodgers, off Scott Tite, for 13.

Eight runs later, Whapplington was LBW to Thomas Fairclough for 17, and Samansiri Hannadigie then fell for only three runs, caught by Wing, off Shorthouse.

Will Carter joined Houston and together they began to build a much-needed partnership until Houston was caught by Kapugedera for a well-composed 26 (89-4).

Kit Spence was caught by Wing off Harbron for two, and Carl Stubbs was stumped by Wing off Shorthouse for 13 as Bracebridge slipped to 127-6.

When Carter was run out by Rodgers for 35, Bracebridge had an uphill task to post a competitive total and when Steve Scott went for 11, to Shorthouse, the visitors were 145-8.

James Kimber and Alex Moor batted to the end of the 50 overs as Bracebridge set Sleaford 158-8 to chase.

Shorthouse took 3 for 25 in 12 overs, supported by Drew Harbron (2 for 37), while Tite and Fairclough claimed a wicket each, and Matt Wing three victims behind the stumps.

The youthful partnership of Dakota Rodgers and Aayush Patel began the reply against the pace of Andy Carter and guile of Brett Houston.

Taking no risks, and showing excellent technique, the two developed the Sleaford score past 50, dealing well with the seaming delivery and the bouncing ball.

With Sleaford on 64, Rodgers was well caught by Houston, off Will Carter for a well-compiled 37.

Captain Tom Shorthouse joined Patel and immediately attacked the bowling, allowing Patel to place the ball in the gaps and continue to accumulate.

The stand flourished until Shorthouse was removed by Will Carter for an aggressive 27.

Chamara Kapugedera came to the crease and continued the attacking approach, clearing the boundary with ease, while Patel grew in confidence.

Guided by Kapugedera (22 not out) he reached his first senior 50, finishing with an unbeaten 53 as they steered Sleaford to victory with just two wickets down and in just 38 overs to pick up another 18 points.

Sleaford CC would like to thank umpires Steve Boulton and Peter Epton, scorers Joyce Ward and Anne Sutton, and the tea ladies.

On Saturday, Sleaford CC head to Lincoln to play Lindum.