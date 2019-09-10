Lisa is in the pool of top talent

Sleaford Leisure Centre’s swimming teacher has been voted the best in the district after winning the first round of a national competition.

Being a competitive swimmer from an early age, swim teaching was a natural role to take for Lisa Dunn who teaches at Sleaford Leisure Centre and Better Gym Sleaford five days a week, teaching parent and child, primary schools, senior school and adults sessions.

Lisa has been working as a swimming teacher for 19 years and across the two Sleaford centres since June 2007. She was nominated by a combination of pupils, parents and work colleagues all of them expressing how impressed they are at her dedication, enthusiasm and commitment to her job.

More than 700 nominations were made nationwide and Lisa will now go through to a regional semi-final.

If she is successful, she will then go forward to a national judging day to take place at former Olympic venue, the London Aquatics Centre in Stratford.

The initiative is the brainchild of leisure operator and charitable social enterprise Better, which operates three swimming pools in North Kesteven (two in Sleaford and one in North Hykeham) on behalf of North Kesteven District Council and a total of more than 140 swimming pools across the UK. Better is the consumer brand for Greenwich Leisure.

Better is the biggest provider of swimming lessons in the UK, employing over 1,400 swimming teachers and running more than 18,100 swimming lessons each week.

The Swimming Teacher of the Year Award is also being supported by the Swimming Teacher’s Association (STA) and Speedo, representatives of which will make up part of the final judging panel.

Commenting on her initial win, Lisa said: “I am so delighted to have been voted for. It means so much to me to have been recognised for all the years I have been a swimming teacher in the local community.

“I look forward to many more years of teaching this important life skill; there really is nothing more rewarding that seeing the smile on a child’s face when they swim their first strokes.”

Natalie Wood, manager at Sleaford Leisure Centre added: “Lisa is a hugely dedicated and hardworking individual. She has inspired and encouraged a huge range of swimmers to enjoy and benefit from their time in the water. She is able to make even the most nervous swimmer feel comfortable and confident in the water, while encouraging the more able to progress and hone their skills.”

If you wish to book onto the swimming classes at the pools, call 01529 303081.