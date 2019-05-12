Nostalgia 1970 - Two-wheel thrills through Ancaster

With the Tour De Yorkshire featuring heavily in the media over recent days, it is interesting to look back to 1970 when the area had its own prestigious cycle race.

The Kesteven Grand Prix set out from Ancaster’s Ermine Street in May of that year.

The premier event was described in The Standard as a series of three road races promoted by Sleaford Wheelers.

Can anyone remember the race or maybe you were involved?

Did it continue for several years and why did it end? Maybe we should look to reinvent it again with the resurgence in popularity of the sport?

To comment you can email: andy.hubbert@jpimedia.co.uk or message us via our Facebook page.