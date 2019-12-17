Paul Streeter earns European Senior Tour top-15 finish

Former Sleaford Golf Club star Paul Streeter completed his season with two top-20 finishes on the European Senior Tour.

The prestigious tour, packed with former Major winners and Ryder Cup stars, drew to a close with back-to-back events in the exotic climes of the Indian Ocean, with the MCB Tour Championships Seychelles and MCB Tour Championships Mauritius.

In tough conditions on the Seychelles, Streeter carded two level-par rounds of 70 before closing with a three-over par 73 which dropped him down from a share of 16th, but still only seven shots adrift of winner Peter Fowler.

Then at the final Tour event of the season, the 53-year-old ensured he went out on a high.

He sat on level par after opening rounds of 71 and 73, but closed with a three-under round of 69 to earn a share of 19th place.

Former Ryder Cup player Jarmo Sandelin, of Sweden, was the clear winner on Mauritius with -12.

The results gave Streeter a 15th-place finish in the overall order of merit in his second season on the tour, down from ninth on his debut season when he was named Rookie of the Year.

But it was comfortably good enough to earn a top 20 finish, and with it the considerable prize of automatic qualification for next year’s tour.