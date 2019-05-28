Paul Streeter mixes it with world’s best seniors in US major

Former Sleaford golfer Paul Streeter took on the world’s best seniors as he competed in the third Major of his career in the United States.

Streeter, who also has the Open and Senior Open on his CV, joined the likes of Major champions Bernhard Langer, John Daly and Mark O’Meara in the starting field of the US PGA Seniors Championship after coming through qualifying.

Taking on the famous Oak Hills course, in New York, the 52-year-old started magnificently with an opening round of one-over par round of 71 which placed him in a tie for 23rd in the star-studded 150-plus field.

He reached the turn level after a bogey at the ninth cancelled out a birdies three at the second hole.

He then mixed two birdies with three bogeys to cap a fine first round.

But well-placed to make the cut and compete over the weekend, the wheels came off in round two.

After opening with two pars, the damage was done with a nine at the par-three sixth hole on his way to an eventual 13-over round of 83.