Paul Streeter targets top 10 European Senior Tour finish

Paul Streeter is eager to finish the European Senior Tour with a victory and ensure there is no second season syndrome.

The professional golfer, who took up the game at Sleaford GC, set the bar incredibly high on last year’s debut on the prestigious tour.

Rubbing shoulders with Major winners and Ryder Cup stars, Streeter bagged two wins and was named Rookie of the Year after a ninth-place finish in the Order of Merit.

The 52-year-old is well on course to meet his number one aim and secure another season on the tour by finishing in the overall top 20.

He currently lies 14th with just two events to go, but despite a consistent season, he is keen to break his winning duck for 2019 and move into the top 10 overall by season’s end in December.

“It’s a little bit disappointing after last year, but I suppose last year exceeded expectations while this has not quite made those expectations.

“I haven’t played as well this year. I have a had two third places and a few top-10s so it’s been fairly consistent, but your expectations change.

“I’m just starting to hit the ball a lot better and if the putter works you are going to do alright.

“I have had good days with the putter and not so good, but that’s the way golf works.”

While qualification for 2020 is all but secure ahead of season-ending events in the exotic climes of Mauritius and the Seychelles, Streeter has particular reason to make the leap towards that top 10 finish.

While his current position would give him automatic entry to the Senior British Open and Senior PGA Championship, only a top 10 makes him a guaranteed starter at the US Senior Open next summer.

“Playing in two American majors has been the highlight of the year, even though I narrowly missed the cut in both of them,” he added.

“When I arrived at the airport for the US Open there was a Lexus waiting for me at the airport. They look after you amazingly well.

“The US PGA was amazing, We played Oakhill which was an unbelievable course and everything around it was fantastic.

“It was such a great experience and my target is to get back to all three again.”