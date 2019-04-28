Reel Deel C claim close title victory

Reel Deal C won the Sleaford Snooker League’s Barge and Bottle Division One with two frames of the season left to play, writes Alf Falconio.

Reel Deal C - who had seen a 15-point lead whittled down to five by Electra B - needed just two points to secure the title in their match with Legion A.

Electra B ideally needed a 5-0 win at Upholsterers, but a 4-1 result could see them win the trophy if Reel Deal C failed to win a frame.

Both sides got off to the perfect start.

Reel Deal C’s Craig Sentance defeated David Brown 62-51 and a 28 break for Electra B’s Paul Clark contributed to a 78-46 win against Jason Partridge.

Paul Banks drew Legion A level against Garry Sharpe 47-39 while Electra narrowed the gap with a 55-16 win for Gavin Robson against Dave Woods.

Legion A moved 2-1 in front after Tony Luck outscored Sean Dudley 53-37.

But Electra B’s title bid failed after Adi Taylor triumphed 53-45 over Lewis Choularton.

In frame four a narrow 42-38 win for Reel Deal C’s Keith Southern against Chris Creasey levelled the match at 2-2 and Wayne Brankin clinched the match for Electra B with a 45-32 outcome against Paul Terry.

Simon Biggin earned the best win of the week with a 68-15 result against Colin Brown to clinch a 3-2 victory for Reel Deal C.

A 27 break for Electra B’s Anthony Wood was not enough to stop Spike Rushby emerging a 49-41 winner, Electra succeeding 3-2 overall.

At the other end of the table Electra S beat the drop as opponents Wanderers were relegated.

Wanderers needed to win 5-0 whilst Electra S needed just a single frame to avoid relegation.

Wanderers won the contest 3-2.

Alf Falconio beat Michael Smith 53-39 to put Wanderers ahead only for Chris Gallimore to level against John Butler, a double kiss on the pink securing his side’s safety.

Electra’s Michael Smith beat Neil Price 47-44 before Terry Wing levelled the match for Wanderers with a 50-16 win.

Mark Dewhurst win the match for Wanderers 3-2 following a 59-47 outcome versus Doug Scott.

Electra A beat Foundations 3-2 to confirm third place.

Results: Alf Palumbo 72 Kevin Shaw 35, Chris Lawrence 52 Ian Eynon 23, Steve Caithness 42 Rick Ansell 51, Joe Kerwin 30 Nick McCauley 58, Ken Choularton 41 Paul Stephens 33.

Graham Watson Re-Upholstery Division One Top Breaks: Alf Palumbo (Electra A), 42 Ian Eynon (Foundations), 38 Simon Biggin (Reel Deal C), 37 Jason Marriott (Reel Deal C), Graham Watson (Upholsterers).

Top Winners: 21-6 Gavin Robson (Electra B), 21-7 Steve Caithness (Electra A), 20-6 Simon Biggin (Reel Deal C).

In the Sleafordian Coaches Division Two the second promotion place was won by Desperadoes at the expense of Reel B... by the narrowest of margins.

The two sides met with Desperadoes winning 4-1.

As both sides had 80 points Desperadoes finished higher as they won 15 matches to their rivals’ 14.

Results: Liam Atkins 59 Len Chapman 40, Paul Harris 46 Shane Chapman 52, Dave Corder 57 Mark Dodd 49, Logan Hazzard 40 Carl Dodd 29, Steve Gyles 56 Matt Clements 20.

Champions Legion P lost the final deciding frame in their home fixture with Unpottables, but still finished 26 points clear of Desperados.

Results: Martin Osbourne 48 Ben Kerrison 22, Dan Wilbraham 13 David Gash 44, Calum Churcher 59 Ray Black 32, Dave Dawson 32 Gary Nicholson 61, Nino Vacca walkover.

Electra C finished the season in fourth after winning their encounter at Polley E 4-1, pipping Heckington B into fifth by a single point.

Results: Ian Little 38 Roy Bennett 60, Mick Cawsey 49 Brian Rudkin 43, John Blow 15 David Martin-Taylor 62, James Bodell 15 Vic Rous 105, Terry Atkinson 49 John Sharman 53.

Lowly Heat is On finished the season well with a 4-1 home victory versus visitors Solo B on Tour.

Results: Conor Doherty 37 Marcus Hrubesch 70, Kaz Hamasaed 50 Dave Kelby 22, Zak Lamont 47 Fred Ainsworth 23, Jack Moss 65 James Scott 54, Lee Knights 57 (25) Alan James 27).

Top Breaks: 44 Martin Osbourne (Legion P), 30 Calum Churcher (Legion P), 28 Jack Thompson (Electra C), 27 Paul Harris (Desperados), Jack Moss (Heat is On).

Top Winners: 21-2 Andy Bainbridge (Legion P), 20-4 Paul Harris (Desperados), 19-1 Martin Osbourne (Legion P).