Ruskington boxer set for televised Ultimate Boxxer draw

Ruskington boxer Dan Cooper will find out on Friday who he will face in the Ultimate Boxxer Cruiserweights Championship.

Cooper is one of eight boxers who will compete in the one-night single elimination event at Altrincham Ice Arena in Manchester on Friday, July 19.

This week’s draw will determine who Cooper will fight in the quarter-final and, if he is successful, in the subsequent bouts.

Cooper, who has a record of 7-0-1, has been selected to participate in Ultimate Boxxer IV and has a golden opportunity to take his reputation, career and profile to a new level should he win.

Eight highly-ranked cruiserweight boxers from around the UK will battle their way through the tournament and the winner will take a large share of the prize money, a boxing promotional deal and be catapulted up the domestic rankings.

The other seven boxers involved in the competition are Mikael Lawal, Damian Chambers, Kent Kauppinen, Tony Conquest, Matt Sen, Rasian Earlington and Antony Woolery.

In attendance at Friday’s draw will be Ultimate Boxxer ambassadors Anthony Crolla, the World Lightweight champion, and highly-rated UK trainer David Coldwell.

The draw and the one-night set of seven bouts will be show live on BT Sport, BT Sports’ YouTube channel and dedicated boxing channel BoxNation.