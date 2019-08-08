Silk Willoughby golfer makes cut at English Amateur Champs

Exciting young golfer Will Hopkins maintained his good form by making it through to the matchplay stages of the English Men’s Amateur Championships.

Just a few weeks after winning the Faldo Series England Midlands Boys crown, the Silk Willoughby golfer joined a field of almost 290 for two rounds of strokeplay.

With only the top 64 making the cut to play in the knockout stages, the former Carre’s Grammar School pupil opened with a two-over-par round of 73, and then opened round two with a double-bogey five.

But he showed fine composure to rattle in three birdies and dropped just one more stroke in a level-par 70 for a two-over-par total which left him in 46th, and crucially, one shot inside the cut mark.

But the 19-year-old was beaten in the first stage of matchplay, losing 4 and 3 to Hexham GC’s Matty Lamb.