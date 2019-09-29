Skleaford Triathlon Club: Stuart caps medal haul at Outlaw X

Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club sent a six-strong contingent to the Outlaw X on Saturday, joining 1,100 athletes to help mark Outlaw’s 10-year anniversary.

Hosted by Thoresby Park, the 70.3-mile triathlon was raced over a 1.2-mile lake swim, a 56-mile bike course around Nottinghamshire, and a picturesque 13.1-mile run through the historic grounds.

Stuart Gutteridge celebrated after completing this year with a haul of five medals – one for each of the events completed this year – Outlaw Half, Holkham Half, Outlaw full and Outlaw X – and another for completing the whole Outlaw season.

Club junior coach Louise Short, along with Michael Higgins, volunteered on the day to offer support and encouragement to all of the athletes taking part.

Outlaw triathlon events are supported by an army of volunteers of friends, family and fellow triathletes and is a good way for budding triathletes to see an event up close.

* Sleaford Triathlon Club runs regular adult and junior training sessions across all three disciplines and welcomes all ages and abilities.

For more information about Tri3 Sleaford triathlon club, visit their website at www.tri3sleaford.co.uk or find them on Facebook at Tri3 Sleaford Triathlon Club.