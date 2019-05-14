Sleafiord CC Second XI’s tough start continues against Freiston

Sleaford Cricket Club Second XI entertained Freiston L and L in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division on Saturday.

Having won the toss, Freiston elected to bat and were able to compile several very productive partnerships with Paul making 25, Ilyas a very good 51, and Kumar 32 in a total of 192.

Adrian Wing bowling for Sleaford EMN-190514-084816002

For Sleaford, Paul Roberts claimed figures of 3 for 35, but the ever-impressive leg spin of young Max Lorimer was the pick of the attack with 5 for 41 in 12 overs.

In reply, Sleaford did not start well, losing both Godby and Harbron early on.

Charlie Roberts and Olly Bean built a constructive partnership, but they were unable to sustain it, with Roberts going for 35 and Bean on 21.

Wing added 19 and Hobson was dismissed for 12, but the home innings never really got going and Sleaford were all out for a disappointing 123.

For the visitors, Booth took 4 for 36 as Freiston wrapped up a 69-run win as Sleaford’s disappointing start to the South Lincs and Border League continued.

On Saturday, the Second XI will look to improve their fortunes at Graves Park CC.