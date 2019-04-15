Sleaford-area pupils join county’s biggest tri-golf festival

Primary school pupils took over Sleaford Golf Club earlier this month for what is believed to be among the biggest Tri-Golf festivals in the country.

The event was organised by the Golf Foundation, a charity aiming to help more young people start, learn and stay in golf.

Pupils learned the rudiments of golf with some fun games and challenges EMN-190415-125349002

A total of 419 children took part, making it the biggest schools grassroots golf festival of its kind in Lincolnshire, and perhaps the country.

The festival was laid on for key stage one and inclusive pupils, most of whom were trying the sport for the first time.

Sports leaders from both schools of the Robert Carre Trust – Carre’s Grammar School and Kesteven and Sleaford Girls High School – and Sir William Robertson Academy, Welbourn, helped run the event and lead at the stations.

Alex Smith, who helped to co-ordinate the day as part of Carre’s Grammar School’s Outreach team, said: “We would like to thank Sleaford Golf Club for hosting and golf pro James Beinlich and also Nick Musson who helped us.”

Helpringham Primary School EMN-190415-125359002

The following schools attended the event – Brown’s (Horbling), St Gilbert of Sempringham, Winchelsea (Ruskington), Cranwell, Digby C of E, Osbournby, Metheringham, Coningsby St Michael’s, Helpringham, Leasingham St Andrew’s, Rauceby, Tattershall, Winthorpe, Billingborough, Billinghay, Navenby, Our Lady of Good Counsel, Chestnut Street (Ruskington), William Alvey (Sleaford), Dunston, Heckington, Caythorpe, Church Lane, Welbourn.

St Andrews Leasingham EMN-190415-125409002