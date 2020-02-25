Sleaford Barge Netball push Regional League leaders close

Sleaford Barge Netball Club had plenty to shout about last week as their young sides continued to mix it at regional league level.

The club’s Division One side, Lightning, had their work cut out as they made the trip to Loughborough to take on the leaders Southgate.

After a slow start against very strong and experienced opponents, the Sleaford girl fought hard to recover and closed the gap to six points during the final quarter.

The hosts used their experience to see the game out 59-47, but there were plenty of promising signs for the young side in their step-up into the regional leagues.

Their attacking connections continued to come together, while there was some great through-court play and strong defensive pressure.

And there was more to come from the Sleaford club last week as their Regional Division Two side recorded a fine, close-fought 51-47 win at Loughborough against Grasshoppers.