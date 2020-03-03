Sleaford Barge Netball: Tornadoes push leaders close

Sleaford Barge Lightning faced Charnwood Rutland at Loughborough University in their penultimate match of the East Midlands Regional Netball League Division One season on Sunday.

A strong Charnwood side ended the first quarter 18-10 ahead, and extended their lead to 34–18 at half-time.

The Sleaford defence had a difficult task against a tall goal shooter, but were able to contest for ball, and pressure from the midcourt players forced interceptions in the second half.

There were excellent moments from Sleaford’s attack against an intense Charnwood defence, but they lacked consistency as Charnwood ran out 65-40 winners.

Lightning gained a crucial point and will finish their season on Sunday, March 29.

* Sleaford Tornadoes took on title-chasing Northants Storm in Division Three of the East Midlands League, having lost by 12 goals to the same opponents last time out.

After a shakey first quarter, Tornadoes dug deep to take the game to their slick rivals and almost took the win.

With a strong mentality and tight unit, they produced some fine turnovers and defensive work throughout in a narrow 37-34 defeat.

The team will head into the last two games with confidence, and would like to thank Emily Cooke for stepping in at the last minute and defensive star Laura Lill who played her last game of the season.

Team player-of-the-match was Molly Mountain and opposition player-of-the-match was Izzy Standley.

* Sleaford Barge Harriers headed to Deans College in Loughborough to play Bullets Raiders in the county league.

Harriers started well, and were within four goals of Raiders at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter saw Bullets come out fighting and extended their lead, but Harriers were not ready to give in and regrouped for the third quarter which was shared 4-4.

However, Bullets hit back once more, and despite some great turnovers and shooting, Sleaford lost 39-18.

Olivia Gortin was the player-of-the-match in a great team effort.

* Sleaford Barge would like to thank Lincoln City Netball Club for providing their Under 16s team with some match play on Saturday ahead of next week’s East Midlands qualifying tournament where they will compete against some of the best teams in the East Midlands.