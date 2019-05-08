Sleaford CC denied T20 cup final spot after last-ball drama

Sleaford Cricket Club suffered an agonising exit from the Winkworth Cup after a T20 thriller at Bourne on Bank Holiday Monday.

With Sleaford defeating Boston and Bourne doing likewise in the opening games on Monday, the final game between Bourne and Sleaford would confirm who made finals day at Sleaford CC on Monday, May 27.

What followed was an outstanding game of 20-over cricket between two attack-minded teams with wides, no balls, fours, sixes, outstanding catches and drops, with the match ultimately won on the final ball.

Sleaford batted first and opened up with Shorthouse and Kapugedera who dominated the early stages.

Both found the boundary on a regular basis, with Kapugedera reaching his personal 50 in only the seventh over.

Shorthouse went for 16, and when Kapugedera was caught on the boundary, Sleaford were 79-2.

Roberts went for seven and Hibberd, after several lusty blows, departed for 23 to leave Sleaford on 109-4.

Burford (43 not out) and Wing (20 not out) then developed an excellent partnership, working the ball around the ground and reaching the boundary, and taking the Sleaford score to 176-4 at the end of the 20 overs.

In reply, Bourne also set off very quickly, with Morgan and Kruger dispatching the ball all around the ground to take the hosts to 31 off three overs.

Kruger was caught off Harbron for 23 as Bourne reached 55-1 after eight overs, and when Morgan was caught for 31, the partnership of Evison and Crossley looked crucial to Bourne’s hopes.

They continued to prosper all around the ground, taking the score to 111 before Crossley went for 33 and Evison followed for 42.

Dunn, Kidd and Temple continued the onslaught into the final over, with Bourne running a single off the final ball to pinch a five-wicket victory and a place in the finals at London Road.

Jubilation for Bourne and heartache for Sleaford at the end of an outstanding game of cricket.

Sleaford CC would like to thank all the umpires, scorers and Bourne CC members for hosting a superb day.

