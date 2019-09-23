Sleaford CC end league campaign with Grantham win

On Saturday, Sleaford CC Second XI hosted Grantham CC in their final match of the South Lincs and Border League season.

Grantham batted first in the Premier Division clash and made 176-8 wickets, with Mudie top-scoring with 60, supported by Pormley (52), T. Fell (20) and J. Fell (13).

For Sleaford, Angus Youles claimed 3 for 25, and Sam Burrows 2 for 47.

In reply, Sleaford accumulated 177-5 in 33 overs, with Kieron Harbron making 48, Simon Godby (27), Dan Hutson (22) and Aayush Patel (21) as Sleaford completed a five-wicket win.

They completed the season in ninth place with six wins from 22 matches

* On Sunday, both of Sleaford’s final Lincoln and District League games were rain-affected with reduced overs.

Ancaster won at Sleaford in the Premier Division, while Billingborough defeated Sleaford Seconds at home.

* Sleaford CC would like to thank everyone who has contributed during the season, including scorers, umpires, groundstaff, caterers, bar staff and those who have transported younger players to games.

A spokesman said: “Your support remains invaluable as we continue to develop the young of the club as they move forward in to senior cricket. We look forward to seeing you all again next season.”