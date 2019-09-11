Sleaford CC face champions in Lincs ECB Premier play-offs

Sleaford CC First XI must knock Lincs ECB Premier champions Woodhall Spa off their perch this weekend if they are to reach the play-off final.

The First XI were knocked down a place to fourth on the final day of the season, leapfrogged by Bourne who won their game in hand at Boston on Saturday.

This confirmed Sleaford would face a trip to Woodhall Spa in the end-of-season play-off semi-finals this Saturday (noon start).

The teams met almost a fortnight ago when Sleaford lost a tight match which confirmed a maiden title for the village side.

Bourne will travel to Bracebridge Heath in the other semi-final, while the final will take place a week later at Grantham CC on Saturday, September 21.

* With the First XI having already completed the season, Sleaford CC Second XI took centre stage last weekend, aiming to compile some valuable points in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Entertaining Boston Seconds at London Road, Sleaford batted first and posted an excellent 237-6 in their 45 overs, with Conor Harbron making an outstanding 110 not out off 105 deliveries.

In reply, Boston were bowled out for 101 in the 29th over to seal a 136-run win.

The result saw Sleaford leapfrog Boston into ninth place, and on Saturday travel to Long Sutton for their final game of the season.

* Sleaford CC Third XI hosted Belton Park CC and batting first were bowled out for 178 in the 42nd over.

In-form Simon Godby top-scored with 77, supported by Nathan Titley (35) and Dan Hutson (25).

In reply, Belton got home by three wickets in the 48th over, with Vince Markham making 78 not out and Joe Dickinson 20 as Belton won in the added overs taken from Sleaford’s innings.

Giles Goddard took 3 for 22, and Nathan Titley finished with figures of 2 for 67.