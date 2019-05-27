Sleaford CC First XI go top of Lincs ECB Premier at Lindum

Sleaford CC First XI hit the top of the Lincs ECB Premier as they made it five wins from five at Lindum on Saturday.

Four wickets from skipper Tom Shorthouse combined with an unbeaten 74 from overseas professional Chamara Kapugedara secured a comfortable six-wicket win against a side who started the day in third.

The win took the First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, three points clear of Grantham, having played a game less.

Lindum won the toss and batted, with Aidan Lockwood and Tom Lindsay opening against the spin of Angus Youles and Scott Tite’s pace.

The partnership began well and saw off the opening bowlers, but with the score on 31, Lindsay was caught behind by Matt Wing off Drew Harbron for 17, and Sleaford struck again when Lockwood (16) was bowled by Tom Fairclough.

Charles Tomlinson and Robert Cook set about rebuilding and despite Sleaford rotating the bowling, the hosts took the score past 100.

But Kapugedera then broke through, bowling Cook for 26 (106-3).

Tomlinson brought-up his half-century, but on 51 was caught by Shorthouse off Harbron (2 for 36).

Will Taylor joined Benjamin Rolfs, but another promising partnership was ended on 159 when Rolfs was caught by Wing off Fairclough for 18.

Aaron Onyon and Taylor added 20 before Onyon (9) was stumped by Wing off the returning Youles, and Taylor finally went for 38, caught by Hibberd off Shorthouse to leave Lindum 191-7.

Liam Redmond made 13 before falling to Shorthouse (4 for 49) with Grant Watkins (7) and Joe Peatman going the same way as the Sleaford captain wrapped up the Lindum innings on 205 in the final over.

Sleaford again opened with the youth of Rodgers and Patel, but Lindum made early inroads when Rodgers was caught off Joe Peatman for seven.

Shorthouse joined Patel and increased the scoring rate in his normal aggressive way, but with the total on 53 Shorthouse was caught by Lockwood off Rob Cook for 28.

Patel continued to accumulate well, again putting away any loose delivery as he and Kapugedera moved Sleaford forward.

The partnership developed well as Kapugedera manoeuvred the ball all around the ground until Patel was caught by Tom Lindsay off Aaron Lyon for 48 valuable runs (128-3). But Kapugedera continued to dominate as Hibberd (9) fell to Onyon with Sleaford on 150-4.

Kapugedera went past 50, supported by Tom Fairclough, and the partnership flourished with excellent running.

Lindum rotated the bowling, but were unable to make further inroads as Kapugedera and Fairclough (28 not out) took Sleaford to their target in the 48th over.

Sleaford claimed 20 points, taking them to the top of the league and extending their perfect start.

On Saturday, Sleaford entertain Grantham CC in a top-of-the-table clash at London Road (noon start).