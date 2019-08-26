Sleaford CC: Godby ton in vain as Seconds lose at Freiston

Sleaford CC Second XI’s tough season continued with defeat at Freiston L and L in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division on Saturday.

Winning the toss, Sleaford elected to bat first and made an excellent start through Adrian Wing (11) and the dominant Simon Godby who compiled 84 for the first wicket.

Ian Glendinning went for four, and Paul Roberts for 19, but Godby continued to accumulate and went past his fifty.

David Cobb was next to fall for two, but Dan Hutson and Godby continued to develop the innings in fine style.

Together they took the Sleaford total to 188 before Hutson was out for 32.

Godby reached his hundred, including nine fours and two sixes, and carried his bat through the innings to reach a superb 106 not out as Sleaford posted 190-5 from their 45 overs.

For Freiston, Ashok Kumar took 3 for 51.

The Freiston reply began well with Saeed and Paul taking them past 50 before the former was dismissed for 30.

Waseem Illyas joined Paul who went for 15, and it was Illyas who cemented the innings together as the hosts moved on well.

Panjwani, Tanoli and Moeed went cheaply, but Kumar joined Illyas, who finally went for 53, and Kumar remained undefeated on 36 as Freiston reached the Sleaford total in the final over with seven wickets down.

Adrian Wing claimed figures of 3 for 39 in an excellent game, with Freiston taking 16 points and Sleaford seven.

On Saturday, the team heads to Long Sutton.