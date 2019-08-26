Sleaford CC pip Market Deeping with last-ball six

Matt Wing was the last ball hero as Sleaford CC First XI earned a dramatic win in the Lincs ECB Premier on Saturday.

Wing hit the final ball of the chase for six to secure the tightest of wins at home to Market Deeping.

Sleaford First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, won the toss elected to field first.

Josh Smith and Kieran Judd opened for Deeping and began well, compiling 46 before Judd was caught off Scott Tite for 15.

Sachithhra Perera made 13 before going to Hibberd as Smith continued to dominate proceedings, going past his fifty.

Connor Gillett made 11 and David Sargeant 26 to provide excellent support for Smith who went on to record a superb century.

Jamie Morgan added 21 and Ali Sharp 15 to provide even more support for Smith who finished unbeaten on a superb 124, including 17 fours, as Deeping posted 251-9 in their 50 overs.

For Sleaford, Dakota Rodgers was the chief wicket-taker once more, claiming five for 56.

In reply, Sleaford began strongly with Rogers and Patel again providing a very solid base for the innings.

It was not until the score had reached 83 that Patel was out for 34, bringing Chamara Kapugedera to the crease.

The Sri Lankan quickly got into his stride and with Rodgers enhanced the Sleaford total well, while finding the boundary freely.

Rodgers reached his half-century, but with only three added he was trapped lbw by Perera.

Kapugedera continued to bat freely, going past 50 and quickly moving to 72 before falling lbw to Perera for a well-compiled 72, with Sleaford 186-3.

Hibberd and Wing continued to score freely until Hibberd was run out on 29 (224-4).

Wing continued to bat with confidence and despite losing Roberts for four and Youles for seven, it was Wing, with a very good unbeaten 33, who guided Sleaford home.

With just one ball in the innings remaining, four were still required for victory, but Wing proved equal to the task and launched a six to seal a fine four-wicket victory in an excellent game.

Sleaford took 19 points to stay in the top four play-off spots.

On Saturday, Sleaford host league leaders Woodhall Spa CC at London Road (noon start).