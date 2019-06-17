Sleaford CC ready to host county cricket following washout

Conditions were better suited to ducks of the wildfowl variety than batting failures as the cricket schedules were once again heavily hit by rain last weekend.

Sleaford CC First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, were due to entertain Louth at their London Road ground, but persistent rain all week left major parts of the outfield underwater.

The game was cancelled with both teams taking five points.

Despite their game being the only abandonment in the Lincs ECB Premier, unbeaten Sleaford stay top, but had their lead cut to seven points by Grantham.

This week they make a testing trip to fourth-placed Woodhall Spa.

* Sleaford CC’s Second XI travelled to Gorse Lane to play Grantham in the South Lincs and Border Premier Division.

The visitors posted 195-9 from their 45 overs, thanks chiefly to Paul Roberts (59), Gianlucca Bucci (35) and Ollie Bean (31).

In reply, Patrick Hobson removed Grantham opener Alex Kettle and then ran out Taylor Fell.

But then rain came soon after, abandoning the match with the hosts 23-2 from seven overs, Sleaford taking 13 points and Grantham 12.

This weekend the Seconds travel to Spalding.

* Sleaford CC’s Sunday Second XI, sponsored by Turnbulls, were also unable to play the following day, with standing water still on the outfield.

This weekend they visit Woodhall Spa.

* Sleaford CC host a feature match this weekend when the Lincolnshire Minor Counties team take on Cumberland in a three-day fixture at London Road.

Play starts at 11am on Sunday and continues through Monday and Tuesday.

The bar will be open and the club forward to some good weather and an entertaining three days of Minor Counties League cricket.