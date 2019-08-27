Sleaford CC: Rodgers fires First XI up to third at Louth

Sleaford CC First XI moved up to third in the Lincolnshire ECB Premier League with victory at Louth on Bank Holiday Monday.

Winning the toss, Louth were invited to bat first, and Sleaford struck quickly as Chamara Kapugedera had Laurence Scott caught by Andy Hibberd for four, before Andrew Jones bowled Andrew White without scoring to leave Louth on 8-2.

Sleaford maintained the pressure, with Jones having Seb Darke caught by Oliver Burford for six (14-3).

Primosh Perera and Alex Bell began the rebuilding process and took the score to 56 before Bell fell to Burford for 21.

Jason Collinson joined Perera who was putting away loose deliveries very effectively, and the partnership took the hosts to 96 when Collinson (23) was caught behind by Matt Wing off the spin of Dakota Rodgers.

Perera continued to be aggressive against loose bowling, but Stewart West went without scoring to the increasingly confident Rodgers.

The Sri Lankan went past his fifty, but with the score on 121, Tye was bowled by the returning Kapugedera for seven.

Thomas Cuthbert came to the crease and a fine partnership developed, taking Louth to 172 when the excellent Perera was trapped lbw to Rodgers for a very well- compiled 83, an innings which included nine fours.

Stephen Kirkham fell to the returning Andrew Jones for 0, and Rodgers bowled Drew Simmonds for another duck, as the home side were bowled out for 180 in the 47th over.

Rogers was chief wicket-taker with 4 for 55, supported well by Andrew Jones (3 for 27), Kapugedera (2 for 40), and Burford (1 for 14).

In reply, Sleaford began confidently through Rodgers and Patel who put on 33 before Patel was caught by West, off Darke, for 11.

Chamara Kapugedera joined Rodgers and together they began to dominate as both dispatched any poor deliveries with ease and quickly moved the Sleaford total along.

Kapugedera hit eight fours as he went to 50 before finally falling, caught by Tye off Perera for a fine 52.

Rodgers continued to accumulate, but with the score on 128, Hibberd was run out for one, bringing Burford to the crease.

Again the partnership prospered as Louth struggled to contain the batsmen and Rodgers reached his half-century.

Burford moved to 27 before being caught by Kirkham, off Scott, and with the score on 179, Wing was caught by Kirkham, off Collinson, for four.

Charlie Roberts joined opener Rodgers who sealed Sleaford’s victory by five wickets in just the 36th over, adding an outstanding 65 not out to his four-wicket haul to complete a match-winning performance.

The victory moved Sleaford up to third place in the table as they continue their bid for a play-off spot.

Sleaford host their final match of the regular league campaign on Saturday against leaders Woodhall Spa CC at London Road (noon start).

Woodhall will need 11 points from the match to clinch their first-ever ECB Premier league title.

Lincoln and District League results (selected)–

Premier League: Scothern 136, Ancaster 137-1 (Chris Morley 60*).

Division One: Heighington 227-7, Billingborough 173 (Chris King 95); Woodhall Spa Second XI 128, Nocton 94.

Division Two : Caythorpe 153-2 (Steve Ryder 64); Blankney 151-8 .

Fixtures – Premier: Boston v Ancaster; Bracebridge Heath v Fulbeck; Lindum v Sleaford.

Division One: Nocton v Heighington.

Division Two: Blankney v Nettleham Academy; Caythorpe v Aisthorpe.

Division Three: Heckington v Carholme.