Sleaford CC round-up: Seconds fall shy of maiden win

Sleaford CC Second XI fell to their third straight defeat in South Lincs and Border League Premier despite a valiant chase against unbeaten Spalding.

The hosts won the toss and invited Spalding to bat on a cold and showery day at London Road.

Sleaford CC suffered a big blow after Cameron Hall suffered a serious injury while bowling EMN-190605-102829002

Warren Nel and Jon Manton opened against the pace of Cameron Hall and Patrick Hobson, but Hall was forced off the field and straight to hospital with a serious bicep injury while bowling his second over.

The Spalding innings began carefully with both batsmen working the ball away effectively, and it was not until the score reached 44 that Manton was caught by Hutson, off the bowling of Tite, for nine.

Newton joined Nel and they built a substantial partnership, combining good running between the wickets and carefully dispatching the bad ball.

Nel went past his 50 and the partnership topped 100 until Newton was LBW to Angus Youles for 34 (147-2).

Jonathan Miles was immediately bowled by Youles, without scoring, but Joseph Broomfield joined the ever-confident Nel and they pushed the Spalding total forward.

Nel reached a fine century before he was caught off the bowling of Conor Harbron for 104.

Broomfield continued to score freely with support from Ambrose, Ethan and Josh Lawrence, making 44 not out in a challenging Spalding total of 240-6 from their

45 overs.

For Sleaford, Conor Harbron took 3 for 73, Angus Youles 2 for 43 and Scott Tite 1 for 26.

Sleaford began the reply with the seasoned partnership of Dave Newman and Godby, and both looked in confident mood as they effectively ate into the Spalding score with some lusty blows.

Newman reached 28 before losing his middle stump to Andrews (3 for 53), but Godby and Conor Harbron moved the score along well until Godby was caught by Ambrose for 22 and Harbron fell to Garner (2 for 29) for 11, leaving Sleaford 132-3 off 26 overs.

The innings needed a stabilising partnership and this came from Charlie Roberts and Oliver Bean who ran well between the stumps and put away any loose delivery.

Roberts impressively reached his 50 with a six, but was then immediately bowled for a very good 54 with Sleaford on 171-4.

Bean continued to bat well, and with care, but as he opened up he was superbly caught by Miles off Josh Lawrence for a very well-compiled 38 (186-5).

Dan Hutson (11), Drew Harbron (14) and Scott Tite (11) all moved the Sleaford total forward, but without the batting of Hall, the hosts were finally 221 all out in the 43rd over, finishing just 19 runs short.

Spalding took 20 points and Sleaford eight.

Sleaford CC would like to thank the umpires and scorers.

This weekend the Seconds entertain Freiston at London Road.

* Sleaford CC’s First XI had a blank weekend in the Lincs ECB schedule, but return to action on Saturday when they head to Heslam Park to play Scunthorpe.

* The Third XI entertained Grantham Thirds at Ancaster CC on Saturday where the visitors won the toss and batted.

The Grantham innings was dominated by Oliver Barry and Shaun Simes.

Barry was eventually out for 54 to Rhys Collings who also removed Simes for 55 as Grantham were bowled out for 168.

Collings took 3 for 19, Tom Brooke 2 for 28, India Freeman 2 for 32, and Neil Henderson 1 for 14.

In reply Sleaford were not able to compile partnerships to challenge the target, with only Neil Henderson (16), Harvey Harris (13) and Tom Brooke (21 not out) reaching double figures in a total of 78 all out.

For Grantham, Mike Evans claimed figures of 3 for 25, Ashton Fell 3 for 17, Matthew Barry 2 for 16, and Rhys Wilson-Law 2 for 19.

Sleaford CC would like to thank the umpires, scorers and Ancaster Cricket Club for hosting this fixture.

On Saturday, the Thirds travel to Newborough CC.

* On Sunday, Fulbeck CC cancelled the game against Sleaford’s Sunday First XI in the Lincoln Sunday League Premier Division.

Next weekend the Sleaford Sunday side travel to Woodhall Spa.

* Sleaford CC Sunday Second XI, sponsored by Turnbulls, hosted Cherry Willingham at their London Road ground.

Batting first against a strong Cherry team, Sleaford never really got going and struggled to 33 all out in the 18th over, with Dobson and Binnington claiming five wickets each.

The visitors knocked off the required runs in 11 overs to complete a comprehensive eight-wicket victory, with Drew Harbron taking both of the wickets to fall. Next weekend, the Sunday Seconds travel to Ashby Avenue to play Hartsholme.

* Sleaford CC Under 15s travelled to Jubilee Park to play Woodhall Spa who batted first and made 81-4 in their 16 overs.

Miles Galbraith made 10, George Cobb 18, and Emma Leggate 10.

For Sleaford, Max Lorimor, Tom Wesley and Stan Mountain took one wicket each.

In reply, Sleaford made 48-5 in their 16 overs, with Jake Henderson making 10 and Jacob Cavenay 14 as Woodhall won by 33 runs.

* Sleaford’s Under 13s team travelled to Bracebridge Heath and, after winning the toss, elected to bat.

Stan Mountain made 14 and Joe Mountford 18 in a total of 44-9 in their 16 overs.

In reply, Alfie Bray made 13 not out as Bracebridge reached the total in the 10th over for the loss of four wickets, Stan Mountain taking 2 for 15, and Connor Panton 1 for 3.

* The Sleaford CC Under 10s fixture versus Woodhall Spa will be rearranged for later in the season.

* Sleaford CC would like to thank Mountains, Brauncewell Quarries and Waldeck Consultancy for supporting the junior teams during the 2019 season.