Sleaford CC: Second XI beaten by Skegness

On Saturday, Sleaford CC’s Second XI entertained Skegness in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

The visitors won the toss and invited Sleaford to bat first after the previous day’s heavy rain.

Jake Henderson and Simon Godby made a confident start, with Henderson making 10 and Godby 25 before falling to Carl Abbiss.

Conor Harbron went for five, but Kieron Harbron held the middle order together with an excellent 42.

The remainder of the innings revolved around the batting of Dan Hutson who put together an excellent 51 not out as wickets tumbled around him.

The Sleaford total reached 178-7 in their 45 overs, with Tim Hughes leading the Skegness attack with 4 for 32.

Skegness replied confidently, with Pete Houghton leading the way, well supported by Reece Brant who made 26.

Houghton went past 50 as Brant was caught by Hutson off the bowling of Conor Harbron for 26.

Houghton continued to dominate proceedings, taking runs at will, but on 93 he was finally dismissed by Harbron, the end of a match-winning innings.

Sam Harris (15 not out) and Tim Hughes (17 not out) brought Skegness home in the 32nd over for a comprehensive seven-wicket victory.

Skegness took 17 points and Sleaford five.

This Saturday, Sleaford travel to Frieston L and L

* On Sunday, Sleaford CC First XI travelled to Ancaster CC, and on winning the toss elected to field first.

Ancaster were bowled out in the 32nd over for 83.

The visitors also found things tough at the crease before finally getting home by three wickets.