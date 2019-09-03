Sleaford CC: Seconds beaten at Long Sutton, Thirds defeat Billingborough

Sleaford CC Second XI travelled to Long Sutton CC on Saturday in South Lincs and Border League Premier, and on winning the toss elected to bat first.

Dan Hutson made 22, Simon Godby 21 and Giles Goddard 16 in a total of 127 all out in the 39th over, with Rob Simpson taking 5 for 38 for Long Sutton.

In reply, Long Sutton reached the Sleaford score in the 32nd over for the loss of four wickets, with Phil Oldfield making 50, and Luke Barnes 29 not out.

Sleaford took four points from the match and lie 10th, 41 points clear of second-bottom Graves Park who have played a game less.

* A trip to Billingborough Seconds awaited Sleaford’s Third XI in South Lincs and Border League Division One.

They were asked to field first in a game reduced to 40 overs a side because of rain at the start.

Billingborough were bowled out for 152, with Mark Pilgrim making 36, and Callum Scott 22, and Max Lorimer taking a superb 7 for 44 in his 10 overs.

In reply, Sleaford reached 155-6 with Simon Godby hitting 50, Gavin Hutson an unbeaten 34, and Neil Henderson 27.

Mark Simpson took 3 for 30 for Billingborough as Sleaford claimed a four-wicket win.

Lincoln and District League results (selected):

Premier League – Boston 192-2, Ancaster 191-4; Bracebridge Heath 299, Fulbeck 109-9; Lindum 179-5; Sleaford 98 (Aayush Patel 51).

Division One – Nocton 169 (Kyle Thompson 61, Dylan Garfoot 53), Heighington 202-8.

Division Two – Blankney 225-7 (David Thomas 83*, David Pearse 68), Nettleham Academy 161; Caythorpe 96, Aisthorpe 100-3.

Division Three – Heckington 134-6, Carholme 133-9.

Fixtures (September 7, 1pm):

Premier Division – Boston v Fulbeck; Lindum v Ancaster; Woodhall Spa v Sleaford.

Division One – Billingborough v Horncastle.

Division Two – Barkston and Syston v Blankney; Market Rasen v Caythorpe.