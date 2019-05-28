Sleaford CC: Seconds finally hit form against Billingborough

Sleaford CC Second XI kickstarted their season up and running with a big home victory over local rivals Billingborough in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division.

Batting first on Saturday, Sleaford opened with Simon Godby and Dave Newman who made a very positive and determined start, reaching the boundary regularly.

The score had moved to 38 when Godby was caught off Jed Humphries for 15.

Charlie Roberts joined Newman and they scored freely, taking the partnership past 50 against the Billingborough attack.

Boundaries continued to flow and the partnership took the Sleaford score to 121 when Newman was caught by Parrish, off Stuart Gollop, for a fine 70.

Patrick Hobson joined the ever-fluent Roberts as the Billingborough attack tried to stem the flow of runs.

Roberts went past 50, while Hobson started to target the boundary before, finally, with the score on 221, Hobson fell to Pullen for 52.

Conor Harbron went to Humphries for one, with Sleaford 226-4, but Olly Bean joined Roberts and they continued to attack all around the ground.

Roberts went to a superb 100, and was finally out for 107, to Humphries, an innings made off 95 balls and featuring 15 fours.

Bean took over and made 44 not out as Sleaford posted a massive 318-7 from their 45 overs.

For the visitors, Jed Humphries took 4 for 81, with Pullen, Gollop and Goodwin taking a wicket each.

In reply, the Billingborough openers Pullum and Stanley began with real confidence and flair, bringing up the 50 in quick time.

However with the score on 74, Stanley fell to Newman for 29.

Jonathan Parrish joined Pullum and they continued to attack until the remaining opener was caught by Daniel Hutson for a very good 48, off Max Lorimer.

Arnold followed quickly to Lorimer and Payne to Conor Harbron, and when Parrish went for 26, Billingborough were 123-5.

Richard Wells rallied and compiled well in making a very good 40, while Boswell remained unbeaten on 14 as the Billingborough innings ended on 190-8 as Sleaford wrapped up a 128-run win.

For Sleaford, Kieron Harbron took 3 for 41, Max Lorimer 2 for 38, and Dave Newman 2 for 30.

On Saturday, the Seconds head to Belton Park CC.

* Sleaford CC Under 11s kicked off their season with a comprehensive win against Hartsholme.

Having lost the toss, Sleaford were asked to bat on a green wicket, and did well, scoring a nett total of 248-3.

Dan Adams top-scored with 15 and was well-supported by Josh Nel (8), Dylan Chessum (7) and George Hix (7).

In reply, Hartsholme struggled against excellent bowling, spearheaded by Josh Panton (3 for 6 from three overs).

Hartsholme lost 12 wickets in total in a nett score of 192 as all of the bowlers took at least one wicket and Sleaford completed a 56-run win.

* A superb all-round performance saw Sleaford U11s continue their winning start to the season at a strong Woodhall Spa side.

Having lost the toss, Sleaford batted first and took advantage of a good wicket with some excellent shots to post a very competitive nett total of 294-5.

Josh Panton (18), Oliver Sneath (14), Dylan Chessum (14) and Abigail Hannon (22) all made good contributions.

Once again, Sleaford’s bowling and fielding was excellent, bringing regular wickets.

Dan Adams (2 for 19), Emmeline Hannan (2 for 10) and Abigail Hannan (2 for 9) were the leading wicket-takers, while Josh Nel and Dylan Chessum also took a wicket each.

Also foiled by a well-executed run-out, Woodhall never threatened the target and their innings closed on a nett total of 234-9, 60 runs short as Sleaford made an excellent start to the campaign.

* Sleaford CC Under 13s hosted Caythorpe Spitfires who batted first and scored consistently through the innings.

Luca Foster (28 retired), Sam Richardson (25 retired), Jack Butler (25 retired) and Alex Dickinson (20 not out) helped them to an excellent total of 129-2, with Oliver Jackson taking 2 for 13.

In reply, Sleaford made 71-6, with William Glendinning making 26 (retired) and Matthew Cameron 14, while Oliver Spratt took 2 for 7 and Sam Durham 2 for 11 as Caythorpe won by 58 runs.