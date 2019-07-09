Sleaford CC: Seconds slip at Bourne, but Sunday XI hit form

Sleaford CC Second XIs woes in South Lincs and Border League continued as they were well beaten at Premier Division leaders Bourne on Saturday.

Winning the toss at the Abbey Lawn, Sleaford elected to field first and made an ideal start as Giles Goddard bowled Jon Howard for one.

However, James Tickler and Ben Stroud rebuilt very effectively until with the total on 74, Stroud was caught by Kieran Harbron, off Conor Harbron, for 39.

Richard Hewitt joined Tickler and they took the Bourne total past 100 before Tickler fell to Phil Sneath for 38.

Hewitt continued to dominate, but Wadcock was caught by Cobb, off Godby, for three which brought Ben Woodward to the crease.

From 140-4, Hewitt and Woodward took the Bourne total to 206 when Hewitt was caught by Kieran Harbron, again off Conor, for an excellent 68.

Woodwood remained not out on 30 as Bourne posted 211-6 from their 45 overs.

For Sleaford, Sneath and Harbron took two wickets each, with Goddard and Godby claiming one apiece.

In reply, Sleaford lost early wickets, with Adam Hilless and Ben Stroud among the wickets, leaving the visitors 31-6.

Dan Hutson and Kieran Harbron dug in to frustrate Bourne and developed the Sleaford score before Harbron fell to Stroud for 18.

Dan (45 not out) and Ben Hutson (34) then played with great resolve and skill, taking Sleaford to 139-9 at the end of their 45 overs as Bourne won by 72 runs.

On Saturday, Sleaford Seconds entertain Woodhall Spa at London Road.

* Sleaford CC’s Sunday Second XI, sponsored by Turnbulls, travelled to Cherry Willingham’s First XI.

Cherry won the toss and batted first, the opening partnership making 22 runs before Kyle Templeman (1 for 22) removed Caleb Pipes–Goulsbra for six.

This sparked a regular fall of wickets, with only Ryan Maxwell resisting the Sleaford attack, and when he departed for a resilient 37, the hosts were 88-7.

Max Lorimer (2 for 7) took the final wickets to bowl out Cherry Willingham in the 32nd over for 92.

Ben Hutson claimed 4 for 25 and Ben Broome 3 for 28.

In reply, Sleaford lost early wickets, but from 6-3 the visitors responded positively with a welcome return to form for Simon Godby and Broome.

They flourished, with Godby going past his personal 50 and the partnership playing attacking cricket to take Sleaford to their target in only the 18th over with seven wickets in hand.

Godby finished unbeaten on 69, with Broome 18 not out as Sleaford claimed 20 valuable points.

On Sunday the team entertain Horncastle at London Road.

* Sleaford CC Under 11s travelled to Lindum and were invited to bat first by the home club.

Positive batting resulted in Sleaford compiling a nett score of 333 from their 16 overs, with Dylan Chessum making a nett score of 43, Oliver Sneath and Daniel Adams 13 each, and Josh Panton and George Hix 12 each.

In reply, Lindum realised a nett score of 246-5 in their 16 overs, with Jack Gibson making 15, and Georgie Kirk 13.

Chessum took 2 for 1, Emmeline Hannon 1 for 12, and Oliver Sneath 1 for 4 as Sleaford won by 87 runs.

* Sleaford’s under 10s entertained Grantham at London Road, and winning the toss invited the visitors to bat first.

Grantham compiled a nett score of 238, with Thomas Parr making 18, while for the hosts, Emmeline Hannon took 2 for 12, and Micah Young, Alex Lawson and William Green each claimed a wicket.

In reply, Sleaford made 288 in their 16 overs, with Oliver Sneath making 22, Joshua Nel 16, and William Green 14 to cement a 50-run victory.

Sleaford CC would like to thank Mountains and Brauncewell Quarries for supporting the junior teams during the 2019 season.