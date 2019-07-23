Sleaford CC serve up Sunday best; good wins for youth sides

Sleaford CC’s Sunday First XI stayed third in the Lincoln League Premier Division with a good home win over Bracebridge Heath at London Road.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Sleaford made 212-7 in their 40 overs.

In reply, Bracebridge were restricted to 188-9 at the end of their 40 overs as Sleaford took 20 points for the win.

This weekend, the team travels to Revesby CC

* Sleaford CC’s Sunday Second XI, sponsored by Turnbulls, travelled to Old Lincolnians and winning the toss invited the hosts to bat first on a green top.

Old Lincolnians were bowled out for 137 in the 33rd over, with T. Kester top-scoring with 34, while Max Lorimer took 4 for 15, supported well by Nathan Titley (3 for 6), while Mason Mansfield, Tom Chapman and Ben Broome claimed a wicket apiece.

In reply, Sleaford reached their target for the loss of two wickets in the 25th over.

Nathan Titley made an excellent unbeaten 65, supported by Ben Glendinning (15), Mason Mansfield (15) and Tom Chapman (24 not out).

This weekend, they entertain Nocton CC at London Road.

* Sleaford CC Saturday Third XI travelled to Long Sutton Second XI in the SLBL, and losing the toss were asked to bat first.

Sleaford reached 188-5 before the rain came and the game was abandoned, both teams taking eight points.

This weekend they host Skegness at Ancaster CC.

* Sleaford Under 15s hosted Boston, and batting first, the visitors made 81-3 from their 18 overs, with Sisa Tuntulwana retiring unbeaten on 30, and William Cheer making 26 not out.

For Sleaford, Tom Wesley and Jake Henderson each claimed a wicket.

In reply Sleaford reached their target in the 16th over, making 84-7, with Jake Henderson adding 17, Tom Wesley 11 and Max Lorimer 23 not out.

* Sleaford Under 13s travelled to Caythorpe and the home side elected to bat first.

Sam Richardson and Alex Dickinson both retired not out on 25, and Jack Butler made 14 in a total of 104-4 in their 18 overs, with Eddie Shore taking 2 for 15 for Sleaford.

In reply, the visitors found the target challenging against a very good bowling attack and were 54 all out in the 17th over.

Caleb Jackson made 5, Mathew Cameron and Abigail Hannon both made 4, and Conor Panton was 5 not out.

For Caythorpe, Sam Richardson took 3 for 8, while Alex Dickinson, Oliver Spratt, Jack Butler, Luke Whaley, Oscar Nightingale and Freddie Streeter all claimed one wicket each as the hosts won by 50 runs.

* Sleaford Under 11s entertained Collingham U11s at London Road, and losing the toss were invited to bat first.

Dylan Chessum made 45, backed up by Josh Panton (18), Daniel Adams (13), George Hix (12) and Joshua Nel (11) in a Sleaford total of 146 (nett 346).

In reply, Collingham reached 82-6 as Sleaford won by 64 runs

* Sleaford CC would like to thank Mountains and Brauncewell Quarries for supporting the junior teams during the 2019 season.