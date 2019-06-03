Sleaford CC sitting pretty after top-of-table victory

Sleaford CC sit 17 points clear at the top of the Lincs ECB Premier League table after Saturday’s 33-run victory over second-place Grantham.

Captain Tom Shorthouse won the toss for Sleaford (sponsored by Baker Plant Hire) and elected to bat first, sending Dakota Rodgers and Aaysuh Patel in to bat against Dan Freeman and John Nyumbu.

Once again the two openers began well with Rodgers putting away wide deliveries to the boundary and Patel accumulating as the partnership reached 26 before Patel was caught by Wilson off Sam Boyns for 6.

Shorthouse joined Rodgers and they began to dispatch the ball effectively all around the ground.

The partnership added 50 runs, in 52 balls, but on 32 Shorthouse was caught by Nyumbu off Joe Peck with Sleaford on 85 for 2.

Andy Hibberd joined Rodgers but with only two runs added Rodgers was caught behind by Wilson off Joe Peck for 38.

Chamara Kaugedara came to the crease but again Grantham struck back with Hibberd bowled by Nyumbu for 1 with Sleaford on 93 for 4.

Tom Fairclough joined Kapugedara and they began to rebuild but on 110 Fairclough was caught by Wilson off Dan Freeman for 7.

Oliver Burford joined Kapugedara and the partnership began to stabilise the Sleaford innings with good placements but again with 37 added Burford was caught by Carl Wilson for 12.

Mathew Wing joined Kapugedara, who continued to play with care and attention, but also putting away any lose deliveries as he guided the Sleaford total forward.

This important partnership saw Kapugedara reached his personal 50 in 54 deliveries.

Kapugedara took his total to 58 before being caught by Freeman off Dobson for a well compiled and very important 58.

Andrew Jones joined Wing and together they took the total to 211 before Wing was caught and bowled by Dobson for a very effective 23 and Jones was not out on 15 as Sleaford reached 219 for 8 in their 50 overs.

For Grantham, Joe Peck took 3 for 30 and James Dobson 2 for 72, Carl Wilson claiming four victims behind the stumps.

Grantham’s Ross Carnelley and Jaden Fell opened up but with the score on only 7 Carnelley was bowled by Fairclough for 2, bringing Max Everett to the crease.

But with the total only nine added he went to Youles for 2.

Dan Freeman joined Fell and together they began to rebuild the Grantham innings, taking the total to 52 before Fell was caught by Youles off Drew Harbron for a well compiled 36 runs, including 6 fours. Tom Liversidge joined the dangerous Freeman and together they began to establish a winning partnership with Freeman reaching 50 off 71 ball with seven fours and a six.

With Grantham on 121 Liversidge was bowled by Andrew Jones for 17 and then on 128 Dobson was caught by Shorthouse off Youles for 6.

Carl Wilson, with Freeman, looked to move forward quickly and the partnership looked to see Grantham in to a winning position but on 69 Freeman was run out by Shorthouse leaving Grantham on 163 for 6.

When Wilson followed for an effective 26, caught by Drew Harbron off Shorthouse, the game reached a crucial phase with Grantham on 173 for 7.

John Nyumbu was bowled by Youles for 6 and Rory Johnson stumped by Wing off Shorthouse for 5. Grantham were 182 for 9 and it was the increasingly effective Youles who had Peck caught by Rodgers for 4.

Grantham finished all out for 186 in the 49th over.

For Sleaford Angus Youles took 3 for 24 and Tom Shorthouse 3 for 63, Sleaford winning by 33 runs in a highly-competitive game and claiming another 20 points with Grantham taking 6.

The Seconds travelled to Belton Park on Saturday.

Belton Park batted first and made 194 for 7 in their 45 overs. In reply, Sleaford were 164 all out in the 33rd over.

Belton won by 30 runs to take 19 points with Sleaford taking 6 points.

On Saturday Sleaford Seconds entertain Long Sutton on the London Road ground, the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division contest getting underway at 1pm.

Sleaford Thirds travelled to Frieston, Leake and Leverton on Sunday for a South Lincs and Border League Division Two contest.

Batting first, Sleaford made 153 for 9 in their 45 overs with Kyle Templeman making a well-constructed 42.

Ben Glendinning 32, Neil Henderson 14, Ian Glendinning 12 and Chris Jackson 11 all added to the total.

In reply, Frieston made 154 for 6 in 32 overs with Usman Ahmed making 64, and Connor Goodfellow 48 not out.

For Sleaford Chris Jackson took 3 for 38 and Neil Henderson and Ian Shorthouse claimed one wicket each.

This Saturday the team travel to Skegness (1pm).

Sleaford’s Sunday Firsts entertained Revesby on the London Road Ground.

Revesby batted first and made 166 for 7 in their 40 overs.

In reply Sleaford could only manage 124 in 31 overs, Revesby winning by 42 runs.

This Sunday the team host Boston CC on the London Road Ground.