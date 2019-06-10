Sleaford CC step up league title double bid after Sunday win

Sleaford Cricket Club’s Sunday First XI, like their Saturday counterparts, are firmly in the title hunt after closing in on the Lincoln Sunday League top spot.

While all of the Saturday action was washed out, Sleaford’s Sunday side closed to within a point of Premier Division leaders Woodhall Spa with a convincing 47-run win over Boston.

Opener Dakota Rodgers top-score with 54, with good support from Conor Harbron (38), Angus Youles (29), Gianlucca Bucci (29) and Olly Bean (27 not out) as Sleaford made 214-7 in their 40 overs at London Road.

In reply Adeesha Thianchana made 79 for Boston, while Ben Troops (43) and Matthew Hood (19) chipped in.

But Andy Hibberd took 5 for 48 in nine overs, while Angus Youles and Drew Harbron both took two wickets as the visitors were bowled out for 167 in the 37th over.

* Sleaford CC’s Sunday Second XI, sponsored by Turnbulls, travel to Horncastle in Division One.

Winning the toss, Horncastle inserted the young Sleaford side who found the going difficult against a much more experienced side.

Kyle Templeman made 17, and Ben Broome and Ian Shorthouse both made 13 as Sleaford were bowled out for 69 in the 22nd over.

Rob Bee (36 not out) and Jonathan Clarke (26 not out) reached the target as Horncastle completed a convincing 10-wicket victory.

This Sunday, the Seconds host Billingborough at London Road.

* Sleaford CC First XI, sponsored by Baker Plant Hire, saw their hopes of extending their lead in the Lincs ECB Premier ended by rain on Saturday.

Their match at Deeping, like the rest of the league programme, was washed out, and both teams received five points.

This weekend, Sleaford entertain Louth at London Road (noon start).

The Second XI home game against Long Sutton in the South Lincs and Border League Premier also fell victim to the weather, as both teams claimed eight points.

They will try again this weekend when they travel to Grantham CC.

In one of just two matches to be completed in the entire league, Billingborough secured a narrow win at Freiston as Dylan Garfoot’s 86 led the visitors to a two-wicket victory in a low-scoring match.

* Sleaford under 15s team travelled to Caythorpe and elected to field after winning the toss.

Caythorpe batted consistently from the start, with Joe Dickinson and Steven Markham making 30 and 33 respectively before retiring.

They were well supported by Hill (24) and Jack Ingamells (15 not out) in an excellent total of 135-4 in their 16 overs.

For Sleaford, Phoebe Spicer took 2 for 22, while Max Lorimer and Abigail Hannan claimed a wicket each.

In reply, the visitors batted well, occupying the crease and accumulating well, with Jake Henderson making 16, Jacob Caveney 17, William Glendinning 13 not out and Tom Wesley 15 not out in a total of 80-4.

Caythorpe bowler Oliver Duncan took an outstanding 3 for 4 in three overs, and Owen Fitzgerald claimed 1 for 15 as the hosts won by 55 runs.

Sleaford CC junior team sponsors: Mountains, Brauncewell Quarries and Waldeck Consultancy.