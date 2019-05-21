Sleaford CC Sunday XI claim Scothern win

Sleaford batsmen rattled up two half-centuries, while former Sri Lankan international Chamara Kapugedera almost made it three as the Sunday XI recorded a big win last weekend.

The Sunday First XI travelled to Scothern in the Lincoln Sunday League, and batting first made an imposing 254-7 in their 40 overs.

Dan Hutson top-scored with 63, while Andy Hibberd made a quickfire 56 and Chamara Kapugedera fell two runs short of his fifty.

In reply the hosts made a creditable chase before falling 39 runs short on 215-4.

Next Sunday the team travel to Bracebridge Heath.

* Sleaford CC’s Sunday Second XI, sponsored by Turnbulls, entertained Old Lincolnians at London Road.

The home side batted first and found the going tough, particularly against the bowling of Grimes.

But there was a productive innings of 28 from Sam Jackson–Souter, while Jacob Caveney’s unbeaten 10 took the Sleaford total to 74 all out.

Grimes returned the excellent figures of 7 for 17.

In reply, Old Lincolnians reached their target just before the rain came to win by five wickets.

For Sleaford, Matt Duff and Kyle Templeman claimed two wickets each.

Next Sunday, the team host Heighington at London Road.

* Sleaford CC’s Under 15s hosted Grantham CC and, winning the toss, elected to field first.

Toby Yates made one, falling to Tom Wesley, and Taylor Fell went to Chris Jackson.

Tom Wesley then removed Roberts and Goode, while Ashton Fell was run out by Oliver Jackson, and when Hutton went to Max Lorimer, Grantham were 40-6.

But Matthew Barry (34 not out) and Theo Mussell (31 not out) rescued Grantham and took them to a total of 111-6 in their 18 overs.

Wesley was the pick of the young Sleaford attack with 3 for 17.

In reply Sleaford responded well, with Jacob Caveney making 17 and William Glendinning 15 not out at the close.

Euan Bennion (7), Daniel Myers (1), and Max Lorimer (6) contributed, while Tom Wesley was five not out as the Sleaford innings finished on a good 74-6 at the end of their 18 overs.

Lennon Albans took 3 for 12 as Grantham won by 37 runs.

* Sleaford CC Under 13s travelled to Jubilee Park to play Woodhall Spa last week.

The visitors batted first and utilised their 16 overs well, making a total of 41-6.

But in reply Woodhall were too strong and reached their target easily to win by 10 wickets.

Sleaford CC would like to thank Mountains, Brauncewell Quarries and Waldeck Consultancy for supporting the junior teams during the 2019 season.

* Sleaford CC host the finals of the Winkworth Cup on Bank Holiday Monday with Bracebridge Heath CC playing Woodhall Spa CC in the first semi-final at 10.30am, and Bourne CC playing Lincoln Lindum CC in the second semi-final at 1pm.

The final will commence at around 4pm.

The bar will be open and Sleaford CC welcome all spectators to London Road.