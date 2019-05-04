Sleaford firm supports disabled GB motor racing team

A high-tech vehicle component firm in Sleaford which made car parts for a land-speed record attempt car - is now supporting motorsport’s most inspirational team.

SHD Composites Materials is now backing Team BRIT - a team of disabled drivers hoping to be the first ever all-disabled team to compete in the Le Mans 24 Hour race.

Along with becoming a sponsor, the firm is also supporting the team with its development of world-leading hand control technology.

Many of the team’s drivers are injured military personnel, and together with their civilian team mates, are looking to make history at Le Mans, while revolutionising the motorsport industry.

This year has also seen the team launch the UK’s first Racing Academy, offering any disabled driver in the UK the chance to access race coaching and tuition.

Drivers use the world’s most advanced hand controls to enable them to compete on a level playing field.

SHD will be helping the team integrate carbon fibre into the controls, further refining their engineering excellence.

Steve Doughty, managing director of SHD Composite Materials Ltd, said: “We are very proud to be supporting Team BRIT in their current race season.

“It is fantastic to be part of such an inspiring project, and a pleasure to meet such enthusiastic, dedicated and passionate members of the team.”

Team BRIT founder and CEO Dave Player said: “We’re extremely grateful to everyone at SHD for their support of the team.

“The road to Le Mans is a huge challenge, requiring significant funding, driver development and technical expertise, and SHD will be helping to provide some of this as we continue our journey.

“SHD’s support around our hand controls will be particularly important as we work to be as competitive as we can, opening the door to motorsport for disabled drivers.”

As reported in the Standard in November, 2017, SHD Composite Materials made the carbon fibre monocoque and nose cone for the Bloodhound SSC car - a 10-year project to break the World Land Speed Record and reach 1,000mph.

