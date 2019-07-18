Sleaford Golf Club win top county prize, the Lunn Shield

Sleaford Golf Club celebrated a brilliant double at Boston Golf Club last week with victory at a prestigious inter-club championship.

The team of Dillon Ormesher, Michael Baines and Dan Withers lifted the Lunn Shield after a tight finish at the highly-prized Lincolnshire Union of Golf Clubs event.

Baines receives his individual prize EMN-190718-124354002

The golfers played two rounds with the best aggregate nett scores deciding the team winners.

In what proved a close-run competition, Sleaford GC won after a countback with 211 points, an aggregate score matched by Market Rasen Golf Club.

Laceby Manor were two shots further back to complete the top three.

There was further good news to cheer when exciting young talent Michael Baines won the R and A Trophy for the best individual two-round score.

Baines, who finished fifth at the Boys County Championships in May, won with a total of 76 points after a consistent performance, scoring 38 points in both rounds.

Ormesher was 11th overall after rounds of 33 and 38 points, for a total of 71, while two rounds of 32 gave Withers a 64-point total.

South Kyme GC team member Cameron Chamberlain, meanwhile, finished third in the individual standings with scores of 34 and 41.

Robert Stokes (Boston) carded the best individual score of the morning round with 40 points, while Anthony Andrew (Ashby Decoy), who was second overall, took the afternoon prize with 41 points.