Sleaford golfer Hopkins lands Midlands title on return from US

Exciting young golfer Will Hopkins added to his impressive junior CV by winning the Faldo Series England Midlands Boys crown.

The former Carre’s Grammar School pupil was back in the UK having finished the first year of a four-year golfing scholarship at Kansas State University in the United States.

Hopkins, from Silk Willoughby, destroyed a high-quality field of 100 to finish six shots clear after three rounds at Trentham Golf Club, in Staffordshire.

The 19-year-old, who plays off a handicap of plus-one, raced into a two-shot lead as he opened with six birdies in a scorching first round five-under par 67.

He again broke 70 in round two with a 69, mixing five birdies with two bogeys, to maintain a two-shot lead over the field from nearest rival George Clarke, a team-mate from Kansas.

Hopkins, who reached the final of the national Telegraph Junior Golf Championship in 2017, finishing tied-fourth, dropped five shots in his final round.

But he countered with five more birdies and an eagle three to card 70 for a 10-under-par total, four shots clear of nearest challenger Clarke.