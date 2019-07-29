Sleaford golfer Paul Streeter finishes mid-pack at Senior Open

Paul Streeter endured a frustrating few days with the putter at an emotional Senior Open Championship last weekend.

The former Sleaford Golf Club star, now based in Newark, made the cut in a star-studded field in the final senior major championship of the summer.

But the 52-year-old, appearing in his second Senior Open, felt he could have finished higher than his highly-respectable finish of tied 46th had he holed a few more putts at Royal Lytham St Annes.

German golfing star Bernhard Langer won the tournament, but American legend Tom Watson, a nine-time Major winner, stole the headlines as he played his final round before retirement.

Streeter started well in the extreme heat of Thursday and was two-under after five holes, but he had given both strokes back by the turn, and then mixed four bogeys with two birdies on the closing nine holes to card a two-over par round of 72.

Lying tied for 39th after the first day, he dropped to a share of 49th the following day with a one-over round of 71 as his good work and three birdies was undone by a triple-=bogey seven at the 10th hole.

Streeter’s scoring remained consistent and he posted another round of 72 on Saturday, despite reaching the turn at one-under, to move up a few places to tied 46th.

And he finished the week with a third score of 72, after a birdie and two bogeys on both front and back nine, to stay tied for 46th in a group which included Ryder Cup winner Paul McGinley.