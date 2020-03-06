Sleaford Gymnastics Club net 70-medal haul at national champs

Hard work paid off for Sleaford Gymnastics Club as they brought back a staggering 70-medal haul from a national competition.

Many of the club’s squad made their competitive debuts at the National Moo Moo Invitational Championships, held in Milton Keynes, which attracted more than 350 gymnasts.

Gym club coach Sammi Emsley said: “I would like to thank first the gymnasts for listening and trying so hard – we are all super proud of the children.

“Also to the coaches Helen Farrant and Emma Randall who helped teach and prepare, and also Alan Armitage and his team for providing an amazing opportunity for these young gymnasts; the day was absolutely fantastic.

“And I’d also like to thank the parents for supporting the club and giving us coaches the opportunities to teach their children.”

Sleaford results -

Angus group: Lucie Emsley (bronze) vault; (5th) bars, beam, trampette. Gabija Samaliute (gold) vault, bars; (silver) beam; (4th) trampette.

Daisy group: Elizabeth Vincent (gold) vault; (silver) beam; (bronze) bars, trampette. Georgina Milner (gold) beam; (silver) vault, bars, trampette. Miya Mcardle (gold) vault, trampette; (bronze) bars; (5th) beam. Lottie Hawkins (gold) bars; (silver) vault; (bronze) beam; (4th) trampette. Evie-Leigh Adams (silver) vault; (bronze) beam; (4th) bars, trampette.

Jersey group: Kara Storey (gold) beam; (bronze) vault, bars. Elizabeth Rooke (silver) bars. Chloe Green (4th) bars, beam; (5th) trampette. Harriett Staff (bronze) beam. Evie Tomlinson (gold) trampette; (silver) vault; (4th) beam; (5th) bars. Karina Gabalyte (bronze) vault; (4th) bars; (5th) trampette. Eva McCarthy (silver) trampette; (4th) vault; (5th) beam. Janice Holland (silver) beam; (bronze) trampette; (4th) vault, bars. Jessica Orzac (gold) bars, beam; (silver) trampette; (bronze) vault. Annie Lawson (bronze) bars; (4th) beam. Emma Hammocks (bronze) bars, beam. Sophia Plummer (gold) vault; (4th) trampette; (5th) bars. Sophia Farmery (4th) beam, trampette; (5th) vault. Grace Johnson (gold) vault, trampette; (silver) bars. Ruby Cumming (silver) vault; bronze trampette; (4th) beam.

* Sleaford Gymnastics Club has started a new session for parents and pre-school children on Wednesdays from 9.30am to 10.15am, at £3 per session.

For further information, call Sammi ON 07507 116210.