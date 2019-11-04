Sleaford Gymnastics Club shines on county and national stage

Sleaford gymnasts once more stepped up when it mattered to bring home medals and qualifying spots from recent competitions.

The Sleaford Gymnastics Club girls competed one the county stage in two and four-piece events, and among many top individual performances, won level four team bronze.

Sleaford Gymnastics Club medal winners at recent competitions. Clockwise from left - Oliwia Winiarska 11, Maisie Goodburn 9, Kennedy Shelley 14, Emma Randall 15, Faye Bristow 9, Louise Hirst 13. EMN-191028-102508001

The town gymnasts then brought home 42 medals from a national competition held in Milton Keynes.

Competing at county level two, Kennedy Shelley (14) won her age group and earned a brilliant overall silver medal.

Faye Bristow (10) won bronze in the floor and vault disciplines for her age group, while Maisie Goodbourn (9) claimed the floor and vault gold medal for her age group to qualify for the regional finals later this year.

Emma Randall (15) also made it through to the regional finals after winning overall silver for her age group.

At county level four, Louise Hirst (13) won bronze for her age group, as well as the overall vault bronze medal, just behind clubmate Oliwia Winiarska (11) who took the overall vault silver medal.

* The club is appealing for a sponsor to help with new team leotards.

If you can help, call Sammi on 07507 116210.